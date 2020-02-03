My Weekend in 5 pics…

The 95 WIIL ROCK Tom & Emily Morning Show presents Tom’s weekend in just 5 pictures…
I saw that Wayne posted this on Friday. I thought we would give it a try on the 95 WIIL ROCK Tom & Emily Morning Show.
We had a great time Friday at the Penny Road Pub for the 5:01 Club Party. We took this for a spin.
I went to the Milwaukee Admirals at Chicago Wolves (Admirals won 7-3) game on Friday night. I was just minding my own business, dancing in front of my seat when I got busted on the jumbotron. Yep… I’m a dork.
Had a GREAT time at the Polar Plunge for Special Olympics at the Brat Stop on Saturday. I’m so proud of our 95 WIIL ROCK team. You can still donate HERE. See the slo-mo video of their plunge HERE.
Had a great time watching the Superbowl on Sunday at Jesse Oaks.
We would love to see your weekend pictures! Share them in the comments of my weekend pics post on our Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/95WIILROCKMorningShow/
HAVE A GREAT WEEK! – Tom