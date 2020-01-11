Polar Plunge 2020!

It’s that time of year again…95 WIIL ROCK is FREEZIN’ FOR A REASON!
This year, the Kenosha Polar Plunge will be on Saturday, February 1st, and the WIIL ROCKERS are jumping in!
Emily, Eddie, and Stino are all part of the WIIL ROCK team. If you want to join the WIIL ROCKERS, or just support them by making a donation, CLICK HERE!
You can also register to plunge the day of the event from 10am-1pm.
There will be prizes, food, live music and a freezin’ good time!
All money raised goes to benefit the Special Olympics.
Happy Plunging!