Three Lock Box Key 1 has been found
Key 1 has been found!
Tune in Monday morning to the 95 WIIL Rock Morning show to find out who found the key and where they found it.
Here are the clues that lead to finding Key 1:
95 WIILROCK THREE LOCK BOX 2024 – KEY #1 CLUES
Monday 4/15/24
7:30 – 67,000 m.p.h.
12:30 – 1,000 m.p.h.
5: 30 – 1,300,000 m.p.h.
Tuesday 4/16/24
7:30 – It’s Not At My House
12:30 – Nor mine
5:30 – Not at mine either
Wednesday 4/17/24
7:30 – 102
12:30 – You’re so vain
5:30 – Oppenheimer would be proud
Thursday 4/18/24
7:30 – Twinkies
12:30 – State Sovereignty, National Union
5:30 – Popcorn
Friday 4/19/24
7:30 – 9.87
12:30 – 1895
5:30 – Not the High Land
95 WIIL Rock Casual Text Club clue – William M. Gray
Find one of the two remaining keys and you could win:
A 4-night stay at any Riu Hotels and Resorts property, airfare included from Milwaukee or O’Hare
OR
A 4-night stay at Dreams Playa Mujeres in Cancun Mexico, airfare included from Milwaukee or O’Hare
OR
A pair of 4-day VIP passes for Louder Than Life in Kentucky September 26th thru 29th, no airfare or accommodations provided.
Three Lock Box thanks to: