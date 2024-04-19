Three Lock Box Key 1 has been found

Key 1 has been found!

Tune in Monday morning to the 95 WIIL Rock Morning show to find out who found the key and where they found it.

Here are the clues that lead to finding Key 1:

95 WIILROCK THREE LOCK BOX 2024 – KEY #1 CLUES

Monday 4/15/24

7:30 – 67,000 m.p.h.

12:30 – 1,000 m.p.h.

5: 30 – 1,300,000 m.p.h.

Tuesday 4/16/24

7:30 – It’s Not At My House

12:30 – Nor mine

5:30 – Not at mine either

Wednesday 4/17/24

7:30 – 102

12:30 – You’re so vain

5:30 – Oppenheimer would be proud

Thursday 4/18/24

7:30 – Twinkies

12:30 – State Sovereignty, National Union

5:30 – Popcorn

Friday 4/19/24

7:30 – 9.87

12:30 – 1895

5:30 – Not the High Land

95 WIIL Rock Casual Text Club clue – William M. Gray

Find one of the two remaining keys and you could win:

A 4-night stay at any Riu Hotels and Resorts property, airfare included from Milwaukee or O’Hare

OR

A 4-night stay at Dreams Playa Mujeres in Cancun Mexico, airfare included from Milwaukee or O’Hare

OR

A pair of 4-day VIP passes for Louder Than Life in Kentucky September 26th thru 29th, no airfare or accommodations provided.

Full Rules can be found here!

Three Lock Box thanks to: