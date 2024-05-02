95 WIIL ROCK BREAKDOWN…. 05/02/2024…. Live Nation…. Linkin’ Park…. Ghost….

Source: YouTube

Live Nation is celebrating 10 years of their “Concert Week” coming up next week. Starting on May 8th, and going through the 14th, Live Nation will have $25 ticket deals for over 5,000 concerts coming up this year. Head on over to Livenation.com for a full list of shows and artists on the deal list.

Linkin Park is reportedly thinking about a possible reunion tour for 2025. Several sources close to the group say their is a booking agency taking offers for a potential Linkin Park tour along with headlining festival dates. The band hasn’t said who would take the place of the late Chester Bennington, but rumors have been flying around that the band might come back with a female singer.

Ghost have a movie coming out next month titled “Rite Here Rite Now”. The trailer for the film will be released May 9th, with the flick hitting theaters in mid June. The movie mixes concert footage with ‘narrative material’ that also builds on the band’s mythology.