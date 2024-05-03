Three Lock Box Key 2 Week 1 Clues
Here are Leah’s first week of clues for Key 2.
Find the key and you could win:
A 4-night stay at any Riu Hotels and Resorts property, airfare included from Milwaukee or O’Hare
OR
A 4-night stay at Dreams Playa Mujeres in Cancun Mexico, airfare included from Milwaukee or O’Hare
OR
A pair of 4-day VIP passes for Louder Than Life in Kentucky September 26th thru 29th, no airfare or accommodations provided.
95 WIIL Rock Three Lock Box Key 2 Clues – WEEK 1
Monday 4/49/24
7:30 – creeping westward
12:30 – squishy interior
5: 30 – not round
Tuesday 4/30/24
7:30 – breaking the scale
12:30 – Joe Diffie
5:30 – mostly water
Wednesday 5/1/24
7:30 – not Jen’s
12:30 – not Elwood’s
5:30 – not Tom’s
Thursday 5/2/24
7:30 – It is Leah’s
12:30 – and Wayne’s
5:30 – and also Eddie Vedder’s
Friday 5/3/24
7:30 – Leave no stone unturned
12:30 – caught between a rock and a hard place
5:30 – too much weed
