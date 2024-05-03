Three Lock Box Key 2 Week 1 Clues

Here are Leah’s first week of clues for Key 2.

Find the key and you could win:

A 4-night stay at any Riu Hotels and Resorts property, airfare included from Milwaukee or O’Hare

OR

A 4-night stay at Dreams Playa Mujeres in Cancun Mexico, airfare included from Milwaukee or O’Hare

OR

A pair of 4-day VIP passes for Louder Than Life in Kentucky September 26th thru 29th, no airfare or accommodations provided.

95 WIIL Rock Three Lock Box Key 2 Clues – WEEK 1

Monday 4/49/24

7:30 – creeping westward

12:30 – squishy interior

5: 30 – not round

Tuesday 4/30/24

7:30 – breaking the scale

12:30 – Joe Diffie

5:30 – mostly water

Wednesday 5/1/24

7:30 – not Jen’s

12:30 – not Elwood’s

5:30 – not Tom’s

Thursday 5/2/24

7:30 – It is Leah’s

12:30 – and Wayne’s

5:30 – and also Eddie Vedder’s

Friday 5/3/24

7:30 – Leave no stone unturned

12:30 – caught between a rock and a hard place

5:30 – too much weed

Full Rules can be found here!

Three Lock Box thanks to: