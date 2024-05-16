95 WIIL ROCK BREAKDOWN 05/16/2024…. Led Zeppelin… Rise Against…. Willie Nelson….

Source: YouTube

Sony has snatched the rights for the upcoming Led Zeppelin documentary titled “Becoming Led Zeppelin.” This will be the first time the band has actually backed a documentary about them, and will include rare footage, concert performances, and exclusive interviews – including a never heard before interview from late drummer John Bonham. The deal means that it will hit the big screen , but as of yet, no date has been announced.

Chicago’s Rise Against have announced a six-week North American tour coming up in the fall, with them making a stop at The Salt Shed in Chicago on Friday, October 18th. On top of the tour news, the band says that they will dust off some songs that they haven’t played in awhile.

And finally, Willie Nelson is set to release a cookbook in November, but it’s no ordinary cookbook! The singer who loves his cheeva will be releasing “Willie and Annie Nelson’s Cannabis Cookbook” that will consist of 256 pages of the couple’s favorite recipes, including a chapter on cannabis-infused ingredients.