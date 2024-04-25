95 WIIL ROCK BREAKDOWN…. 04/25/2024…. Sebastian Bach…. Kittie…. Amy Lee…..

Source: YouTube

Sebastian Bach stated in a recent interview that he is still hoping there will be a reunion with his former bandmates in Skid Row, but at the moment, according to the singer, the only thing standing in the way is the business side of it. In the meantime, Bach has a new solo album dropping in May titled “Child Within The Man” and has shared a new song with a video to go along with it called “(Hold On) To The Dream”.

Canadian all-female group Kittie revealed that they will be releasing a new album sometime in June called “Fire” and have announced a few exclusive shows this summer in support of it. One of them will be at the Concord Music Hall in Chicago on Friday, August 23rd.

And finally, Evanescence’s Amy Lee set the record straight recently in an interview when asked if she was going to be the new singer for Linkin’ Park after rumors started circulating that the band was going to move forward with a female singer. Lee stated that the rumors are false, but called it “an incredible compliment.” She went on to say that if for some reason she was asked to join, she would only do it on a part time basis.