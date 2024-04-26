95 WIIL ROCK BREAKDOWN…. 04/26/2024…. The Warning… Moody Blues…. Studio East….

Source: YouTube

The Warning have a new album titled, “Keep Me Fed” that will hitting shelves at the end of June and have now released another single off it. The new track from the rock sister trio from Monterrey, Mexico called “Que Mas Quieres” was dropped yesterday with a video to go along with it.

The Moody Blues who hit the scene back in the late 60’s with hits such as “Nights In White Satin” and “Tuesday Afternoon” have lost their longtime keyboardist and last surviving member Mike Pinder at the age of 82. The group’s bassist John Lodge shared a statement yesterday saying that Pinder had died peacefully on Wednesday at his home in Northern California. No cause of death was announced.

And finally, if you are looking for something to do this coming Monday…get your butt out to Studio East here at Gurnee Mills around 2. We got two bands coming in playing a couple acoustic songs each right outside the WIIL Rock studio’s. Messer is going on around 2 and Through Fire will hit the Studio East stage around 3…It’s free and open to the public…just come to Gurnee Mills and enter the doors at section G.