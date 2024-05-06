95 WIIL ROCK BREAKDOWN…. 05/06/2024…. Nita Strauss…. Slayer… Bandemonium….

Nita Straus married her drummer and longtime boyfriend Josh Villalta over the weekend in L.A. and the reception sounded like it was a blast! In attendance were Alice Cooper, Demi Lovato, along with a special performance from Disturbed’s John Moyer and David Draiman getting up and performing Metallica’s “Enter Sandman” and Zeppelin’s “Whole Lotta Love.”

Slayer have got back together to do a handful of festivals this year, but guitarist Kerry King wants fans to know that it will not amount to much after that. King who is dropping his first solo album on the 17th of May titled “From Hell I Rise”, says that the Slayer will not be recording any new music and not to expect a full-blown reunion tour.

And finally, “It’s a wrap!” 95 WIIL Rock’s Bandemonium of 2024 is officially over! A big congratulations goes out to this years winner Waiting On John! They battled all the way through to the end with some pretty tough competition! WIIL Rock thanks every band that took the time to participate, along with everyone that showed up to support live and local music.