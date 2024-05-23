95 WIIL Rock Annual Memorial Day Block Party Weekend!

Friday from 10am until the end of Memorial Day we celebrate with blocks of rock from your favorite WIIL ROCK artists.

Whether your fishing, boating, riding the bike or just chillin’ on the deck we have the music to make your weekend better.

Thanks for having WIIL ROCK on this weekend.

Also, take a moment this weekend to honor those who bore the ultimate sacrifice so that we may enjoy the freedoms we have.

Memorial Day Block Party Weekend thanks to Green T Garage Doors give them a call: 331-244-7277