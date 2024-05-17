Three Lock Box Key 3 Week 1 Clues

Here are Corso’s first week of clues for Key 3.

Find the key and you could win:

A 4-night stay at any Riu Hotels and Resorts property, airfare included from Milwaukee or O’Hare

OR

A 4-night stay at Dreams Playa Mujeres in Cancun Mexico, airfare included from Milwaukee or O’Hare

OR

A pair of 4-day VIP passes for Louder Than Life in Kentucky September 26th thru 29th, no airfare or accommodations provided.

95 WIIL Rock Three Lock Box Key 3 Clues – WEEK 1

Monday 5/13/24

7:30 – squeeze the teat

12:30 – isotropic

5: 30 – before sabbath

Tuesday 5/14/24

7:30 – double team it

12:30 – #3 in size

5:30 – tin man

Wednesday 5/15/24

7:30 – segundo lenguaje

12:30 – lucky stiff

5:30 – ES in west

Thursday 5/16/24

7:30 – get all in

12:30 – 1 of 12

5:30 – the misses rubs it

Friday 5/17/24

7:30 – BBW

12:30 – west of the pond

5:30 – not butterysmooth

Full Rules can be found here!

Three Lock Box thanks to: