Three Lock Box Key 3 Week 1 Clues
Here are Corso’s first week of clues for Key 3.
Find the key and you could win:
A 4-night stay at any Riu Hotels and Resorts property, airfare included from Milwaukee or O’Hare
OR
A 4-night stay at Dreams Playa Mujeres in Cancun Mexico, airfare included from Milwaukee or O’Hare
OR
A pair of 4-day VIP passes for Louder Than Life in Kentucky September 26th thru 29th, no airfare or accommodations provided.
Monday 5/13/24
7:30 – squeeze the teat
12:30 – isotropic
5: 30 – before sabbath
Tuesday 5/14/24
7:30 – double team it
12:30 – #3 in size
5:30 – tin man
Wednesday 5/15/24
7:30 – segundo lenguaje
12:30 – lucky stiff
5:30 – ES in west
Thursday 5/16/24
7:30 – get all in
12:30 – 1 of 12
5:30 – the misses rubs it
Friday 5/17/24
7:30 – BBW
12:30 – west of the pond
5:30 – not butterysmooth
