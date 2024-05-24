Three Lock Box Key 3 Week 2 Clues

Here are Corso’s second week of clues for Key 3.

Monday 5/20/24

7:30 – feel the girth

12:30 – it waves

5: 30 – diss the dutch

Tuesday 5/21/24

7:30 – babcock

12:30 – 11 here, none there

5:30 – be very, very careful

Wednesday 5/22/24

7:30 – rollin’ free

12:30 – gotta love it

5:30 – party in red

Thursday 5/23/24

7:30 – wear protection

12:30 – 5 will help

5:30 – south of Wrigley north

Friday 5/24/24

7:30 – pull it out

12:30 – Mahomes

5:30 – tongue and cheeks

