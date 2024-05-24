Three Lock Box Key 3 Week 2 Clues
Here are Corso’s second week of clues for Key 3.
Find the key and you could win:
A 4-night stay at any Riu Hotels and Resorts property, airfare included from Milwaukee or O’Hare
OR
A 4-night stay at Dreams Playa Mujeres in Cancun Mexico, airfare included from Milwaukee or O’Hare
OR
A pair of 4-day VIP passes for Louder Than Life in Kentucky September 26th thru 29th, no airfare or accommodations provided.
95 WIIL Rock Three Lock Box Key 3 Clues – WEEK 2
Monday 5/20/24
7:30 – feel the girth
12:30 – it waves
5: 30 – diss the dutch
Tuesday 5/21/24
7:30 – babcock
12:30 – 11 here, none there
5:30 – be very, very careful
Wednesday 5/22/24
7:30 – rollin’ free
12:30 – gotta love it
5:30 – party in red
Thursday 5/23/24
7:30 – wear protection
12:30 – 5 will help
5:30 – south of Wrigley north
Friday 5/24/24
7:30 – pull it out
12:30 – Mahomes
5:30 – tongue and cheeks
Three Lock Box thanks to: