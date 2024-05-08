95 WIIL ROCK BREAKDOWN…. 05/08/2024…. Falling In Reverse… Coal Chamber… Candlebox….

Source: YouTube

Falling In Reverse announced some big news yesterday that should make their fans pretty happy. Not only are they dropping their first album since 2017 on July 26th, but the group are going to head on out on a North American tour this summer as well. Falling In Reverse will be taking along Dance Gavin Dance, Black Veil Brides, and Tech N9ne for support, hitting Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island on Tuesday, September 17th.

Another tour announced yesterday came from the group Coal Chamber. The group will embark in the “Fiend For The Fans Tour” this summer bringing along Fear Factory, Twistid, Wednesday 13, and Black Satellite. A couple shows in WIIL Rock land will be one at Concord Music Hall in Chicago on Wednesday September 25th and another in Milwaukee at the Eagles Ballroom the following night on the 26th.

And finally, Candlebox aren’t quite ready to say goodbye just yet! The band is releasing a new digital deluxe version of last year’s farewell album “The Long Goodbye”, titled “A Little Longer Goodbye (Tour Edition).” It will include the original album with two bonus live tracks and their new single “Washed Up.”