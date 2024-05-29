Three Lock Box Key 3 has been FOUND!
Key 3 has been found!
Tune in tomorrow morning around 7:30 to the 95 WIIL Rock Morning show to find out who found the key and where they found it.
Here are the clues that lead to finding Key 3:
95 WIIL Rock Three Lock Box Key 3 Clues – WEEK 1
Monday 5/13/24
7:30 – squeeze the teat
12:30 – isotropic
5: 30 – before sabbath
Tuesday 5/14/24
7:30 – double team it
12:30 – #3 in size
5:30 – tin man
Wednesday 5/15/24
7:30 – segundo lenguaje
12:30 – lucky stiff
5:30 – ES in west
Thursday 5/16/24
7:30 – get all in
12:30 – 1 of 12
5:30 – the misses rubs it
Friday 5/17/24
7:30 – BBW
12:30 – west of the pond
5:30 – not butterysmooth
Week 1 Text Only Clue: WIIL
95 WIIL Rock Three Lock Box Key 3 Clues – WEEK 2
Monday 5/20/24
7:30 – feel the girth
12:30 – it waves
5: 30 – diss the dutch
Tuesday 5/21/24
7:30 – babcock
12:30 – 11 here, none there
5:30 – be very, very careful
Wednesday 5/22/24
7:30 – rollin’ free
12:30 – gotta love it
5:30 – party in red
Thursday 5/23/24
7:30 – wear protection
12:30 – 5 will help
5:30 – south of Wrigley north
Friday 5/24/24
7:30 – pull it out
12:30 – Mahomes
5:30 – tongue and cheeks
Week 2 Text Only Clue: Cosenza
95 WIIL Rock Three Lock Box Key 3 Clues – WEEK 3
Tuesday 5/28/24
7:30 – Take It From The Back
12:30 – Southport
5:30 – Don’t Touch The Poison
Wednesday 5/29/24
7:30 – Paul Atreides
12:30 – State Natural Area