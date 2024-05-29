Three Lock Box Key 3 has been FOUND!

Key 3 has been found!

Tune in tomorrow morning around 7:30 to the 95 WIIL Rock Morning show to find out who found the key and where they found it.

Here are the clues that lead to finding Key 3:

95 WIIL Rock Three Lock Box Key 3 Clues – WEEK 1

Monday 5/13/24

7:30 – squeeze the teat

12:30 – isotropic

5: 30 – before sabbath

Tuesday 5/14/24

7:30 – double team it

12:30 – #3 in size

5:30 – tin man

Wednesday 5/15/24

7:30 – segundo lenguaje

12:30 – lucky stiff

5:30 – ES in west

Thursday 5/16/24

7:30 – get all in

12:30 – 1 of 12

5:30 – the misses rubs it

Friday 5/17/24

7:30 – BBW

12:30 – west of the pond

5:30 – not butterysmooth

Week 1 Text Only Clue: WIIL

95 WIIL Rock Three Lock Box Key 3 Clues – WEEK 2

Monday 5/20/24

7:30 – feel the girth

12:30 – it waves

5: 30 – diss the dutch

Tuesday 5/21/24

7:30 – babcock

12:30 – 11 here, none there

5:30 – be very, very careful

Wednesday 5/22/24

7:30 – rollin’ free

12:30 – gotta love it

5:30 – party in red

Thursday 5/23/24

7:30 – wear protection

12:30 – 5 will help

5:30 – south of Wrigley north

Friday 5/24/24

7:30 – pull it out

12:30 – Mahomes

5:30 – tongue and cheeks

Week 2 Text Only Clue: Cosenza

95 WIIL Rock Three Lock Box Key 3 Clues – WEEK 3

Tuesday 5/28/24

7:30 – Take It From The Back

12:30 – Southport

5:30 – Don’t Touch The Poison

Wednesday 5/29/24

7:30 – Paul Atreides

12:30 – State Natural Area