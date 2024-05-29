95 WIIL ROCK BREAKDOWN 05/29/2024…. Scott Stapp….Asking Alexandria… Janes Addiction…..

Source: YouTube

There is a new movie coming out at the end of August tiled “Reagan”. The flick starring Dennis Quaid, details the life and career of the late president Ronald Reagan and features Creed frontman Scott Stapp making his big screen debut playing the part of Frank Sinatra.

Asking Alexandria have announced a second leg of their “All My Friends” U.S. tour, bringing along Memphis May Fire and The Word Alive as support. The trek will kick off late September with them making a stop at The Rave/ Eagles Club in Milwaukee on Wednesday September 25th and then The House Of Blues in Chicago on Tuesday October 1st.

And finally, I’m about to scratch this one off my bucket list!!! The original lineup of Janes Addiction is finally back together and are ready to hit the road. The band just announced a 25-date North American tour kicking off in August. You can check them out Sunday September 22nd in Milwaukee at the BMO Pavilion or Tuesday September 24th when they play the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom in Chicago.