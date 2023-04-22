WIIL ROCK Morning Show – Weekend Rewind 04/22/23

6AM

Olive Oil At Starbucks

The Name Chad

7AM

Seed

Have You Ever Run Tom

SSSU Fat Tip City

8AM

Washington Pandas

Ompah Loompah Cleavage Song

Tix Tue Barnyard Sheep

9AM

Toms Avenged F Up

Motel Dentist

Leahs Love Couch

Hear the podcast HERE

If you missed your favorite bit, or want to hear more old crap check out our Weekend Rewind page HERE.

Get all the really old stuff on our SoundCloud HERE.