WIIL ROCK Morning Show – Weekend Rewind 04/22/23

April 22, 2023 6:40AM CDT
6AM
Olive Oil At Starbucks
The Name Chad

7AM
Seed
Have You Ever Run Tom
SSSU Fat Tip City

8AM
Washington Pandas
Ompah Loompah Cleavage Song
Tix Tue Barnyard Sheep

9AM
Toms Avenged F Up
Motel Dentist
Leahs Love Couch

If you missed your favorite bit, or want to hear more old crap check out our Weekend Rewind page HERE.

