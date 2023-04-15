WIIL ROCK Morning Show – Weekend Rewind 04/15/23
April 15, 2023 6:30AM CDT
6AM
Vodka Toast
Nude Series Baseball
Leahs Sweat Perfume
7AM
Tom Dingus Jola
OPT Older Dating Advise
8AM
SSSU Greased Purp Trampoline
Easter Pics With Almost Family
Easter Egg Hunts
9AM
Spec Ulum Spit Take
Exploding Fridge
Leahs Vet Calls
