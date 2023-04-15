95 WIIL ROCK 95 WIIL ROCK Logo

WIIL ROCK Morning Show – Weekend Rewind 04/15/23

April 15, 2023 6:30AM CDT
WIIL ROCK MORNING SHOW

6AM
Vodka Toast
Nude Series Baseball
Leahs Sweat Perfume

7AM
Tom Dingus Jola
OPT Older Dating Advise

8AM
SSSU Greased Purp Trampoline
Easter Pics With Almost Family
Easter Egg Hunts

9AM
Spec Ulum Spit Take
Exploding Fridge
Leahs Vet Calls

Hear the podcast HERE

If you missed your favorite bit, or want to hear more old crap check out our Weekend Rewind page HERE.

Get all the really old stuff on our SoundCloud HERE.

