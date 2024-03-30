95 WIIL ROCK 95 WIIL ROCK Logo

WIIL ROCK Morning Show – Weekend Rewind 03/30/24

March 30, 2024 9:26AM CDT
WIIL ROCK MORNING SHOW

6AM
Mucinex Baby
Turkey Attacks Cop
Tom Plays Bagpipes Sort Of

7AM
Dead Princess
Leah Is Yoda
Bad Bottom Boobs

8AM
Small Toyota
Bank Error In Your Favor
YMCA Live Read Tom Is Icky

9AM
Getting Laid At The Mall
Sex Checkers
Tix Tue Leah Does Hitler

Hear the podcast HERE (TBD)

Hear all of our Spotify podcast HERE

If you missed your favorite bit, or want to hear more old crap check out our Weekend Rewind page HERE.

Get all the really old stuff on our SoundCloud HERE

