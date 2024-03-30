WIIL ROCK Morning Show – Weekend Rewind 03/30/24
March 30, 2024 9:26AM CDT
WIIL ROCK Morning Show – Weekend Rewind 03/30/24
6AM
Mucinex Baby
Turkey Attacks Cop
Tom Plays Bagpipes Sort Of
7AM
Dead Princess
Leah Is Yoda
Bad Bottom Boobs
8AM
Small Toyota
Bank Error In Your Favor
YMCA Live Read Tom Is Icky
9AM
Getting Laid At The Mall
Sex Checkers
Tix Tue Leah Does Hitler
Hear the podcast HERE (TBD)
Hear all of our Spotify podcast HERE
If you missed your favorite bit, or want to hear more old crap check out our Weekend Rewind page HERE.
Get all the really old stuff on our SoundCloud HERE