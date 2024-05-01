95 WIIL Rock 2024 Yer Fly’s Open Golf Outing
18 holes of golf with cart, lunch, dinner & prizes!!!
THE 95 WIIL ROCK 2024 “YER FLYS OPEN” GOLF OUTING!
Fun times with fun people! Make it a 3 day weekend and join us for this year’s event!
Prizes Awarded: Loudest Golf Attire, Longest Drive, Closest To The Pin, & Longest Putt
Scramble Tournament – space is limited! This event sells out EVERY year!
Golf with the 95 WIIL ROCK Staff & other WIIL ROCK listeners!
Chalet Hills Golf Club in Cary, Illinois
Monday, July 15, 2024 – 11am Shotgun Start
Registration/Check In: 9:00am – 10:45am
$440 per foursome ($110 per person)(plus Eventbrite fee’s)
Lunch at the turn.
Dinner this year is a Fiesta Buffet featuring Mexican delights.
Sign Up Now! Need more information? Send Wayne an email…[email protected]
CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS!
If you purchase a foursome it will appear as Alpha Media on your bank statement.