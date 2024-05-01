95 WIIL ROCK BREAKDOWN…. 05/01/2024…. Bruce Dickinson…. All That Remains… Animals As Leaders….

Source: YouTube

Bruce Dickinson went off on some fans recently at one of his shows in Brazil for vaping during his performance. Video footage shows the Maiden singer pausing his concert to let fans know that he’d had it with the smoke in the building, and that it was affecting his ability to sing.

It has been six years since ALL THAT REMAINS put out a new album, but it looks like that’s about to change. The band has put out a short teaser of a video for a new tune called “Divine” that will be available for all to hear this Friday. ALL THAT REMAINS will be hitting the road this fall as openers on Megadeth’s ‘Destroy All Enemies’ tour.

Animals As Leaders will be celebrating the 10th anniversary of their album “The Joy Of Motion”. The group announced a North American tour for the fall when they will perform the full album in it’s entirety at each show. Animals As Leaders will be making a stop at The Rave/Eagle Club on Saturday, November 9th and then the following evening on the 10th at the House Of Blues in Chicago.