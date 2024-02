WIIL ROCK Morning Show – Weekend Rewind 02/24/24

6AM

Penis Hut

CFG 2024 MDR Wednesday Song

CFG 2024 SSSU R Kelley Trapped In A Table Cloth

Orange Marmalade Attacks Leahs Dad

7AM

Alien Abduction

CFG 2024 MDR Thursday Song

SSSU Rocko Bendito

Poop Talk

8AM

Viagra Fights

Viagra For Flowers

Garbage Truck Lady

The Mind Of Leah She Is Not Alright

9AM

RFPDS On A Plane

Smoking Science

Thieving Tom

Poop And Clap

Hear the podcast HERE

Hear all of our Spotify podcast HERE

If you missed your favorite bit, or want to hear more old crap check out our Weekend Rewind page HERE.

Get all the really old stuff on our SoundCloud HERE