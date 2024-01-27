WIIL ROCK Morning Show – Weekend Rewind 01/27/24
January 26, 2024 8:43PM CST
WIIL ROCK Morning Show – Weekend Rewind 01/27/24
6AM
50 Degree Winds
Leahs Boney Vagina
Fart Man
Leah Explains Time
7AM
Chinese Fart Fire
Leah Poisons Tom With Coffee
Murder For Thorston
Wide Set Vagina
8AM
OPT Robbing Roy Of His Innocence
Working Out High
Dr Swerdlin Jolas Predator Noise
Boner Nose
9AM
OPT Harlins Neck Hugs
Unloaded His Bowels
OPT Ball Peen Hammer Joke
Punxsutawney Tom
