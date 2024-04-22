Three Lock Box Key 1 Clues with Reasons

Take a dive into Tom’s mind. Hear about the clues from the guy who figured them out HERE.

Here are the clues for Three Lock Box Key 1 and the reasons behind them.

Monday 4/15/24

7:30 – 67,000 m.p.h. – In addition to this daily rotation, Earth orbits the Sun at an average speed of 67,000mph.

12:30 – 1,000 m.p.h. – Earth spins on its axis at about 1,000 miles per hour.

5: 30 – 1,300,000 m.p.h. – The Milky Way galaxy is moving at 1.3 million miles per hour.

Tuesday 4/16/24

7:30 – It’s Not At My House – The key is not at Tom’s House

12:30 – Nor mine – The key is not at Jen’s House

5:30 – Not at mine either – The key is not at Elwood’s House

Wednesday 4/17/24

7:30 – 102 – There are 102 counties in Illinois. The key is hidden in Illinois.

12:30 – You’re so vain. – Illinois has the highest number of personalized license plates, more than any other state. The key is hidden in Illinois.

5:30 – Oppenheimer would be proud – Illinois produces more nuclear energy than any other state in the country. The key is hidden in Illinois.

Thursday 4/18/24

7:30 – Twinkies – Twinkies were first invented in River Forest, IL in 1930. The key is hidden in Illinois.

12:30 – State Sovereignty, National Union – Illinois’ official motto is “State Sovereignty, National Union”. The key is hidden in Illinois.

5:30 – Popcorn – The official snack food of Illinois is popcorn. The key is hidden in Illinois.

Friday 4/19/24

7:30 – 9.87 – Grayslake has a total area of 10.078 square miles, of which 9.87 square miles or 97.94% is land. The key is hidden in Grayslake, Illinois… on land.

12:30 – 1895 – The village of Grayslake was incorporated in 1895. The key is hidden in Grayslake, Illinois.

5:30 – Not the High Land – Portions of Highland Lake (Illinois) are located within Grayslake. The key is hidden in Grayslake, Illinois.

Bonus – William M. Gray – In 1840, Massachusetts-born William M. Gray settled along the then-unnamed Grays Lake. The key is hidden in Grayslake, Illinois.