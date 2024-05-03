95 WIIL ROCK BREAKDOWN….. 05/03/2024….. Sammy Hagar…. I Prevail…. Mushroomhead….

Source: YouTube

Sammy Hagar was honored on Tuesday with the 2,779th star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame. The “Red Rocker” received his star in the category of Recording during the event that took place on Hollywood Boulevard. Speakers included MC Guy Fieri, along with John Mayer and Hagar’s longtime manager Tom Consolo.

I Prevail vocalist Brian Burkheiser took to Instagram sharing several post-surgery photo’s of him in the hospital. The singer who just recently opened up about a rare disease he suffers from called Eagle Syndrome, said that he is going to miss the next month of shows with the band, but hopes to be back in time for I Prevail’s co-headlining tour with Halestorm this summer.

Mushroomhead announced that they will embark on a U.S. tour this fall taking along Upon A Burning Body, There is No US, and Mind Incision for support. You can check them out when they hit The Forge in Joliet on Saturday, October 19th, or the following evening at The Rave in Milwaukee on the 20th.