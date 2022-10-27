TONIGHT TONIGHT TONIGHT!!!! Cabin Fever Getaway Giveaway!

It all comes down to this!

Join the 95 WIIL ROCK Morning Show for the Cabin Fever Getaway Giveaway! They’ll be at Shooter’s Sports Bar and Billiards for the event this time.

Shooters Sports Bar & Billiards

1858 E Belvidere Rd

Grayslake

All qualifiers must be present to win and be checked in at the WIIL ROCK table by 8:30!!

If you haven’t yet qualified stop on out for a last chance to get qualified!

Winner will be picked at this event.

Must be present to win!

Someone will win their way into CFG 2023 at the Margaritaville Island Reserve Cap Cana Dominican Republic!

“Those Who Know Go!”

*no proxies, no stand ins. If you are the one who qualified you must be there in order to win.