TONIGHT – LIVE STREAMING Concerts! Ike Reilly/Like A Storm/Jim & Justin
Our 95 WIIL ROCK Tom & Emily Morning Show Cabin Fever Getaway buddy’s Jim and Justin’s from MODERN DAY ROMEO’S host a Facebook live event tonight, starting at 10pm.
They’ll be playing some originals, covers, parodies, and taking live requests!
Be sure to leave a little something in their virtual tip jar if you can:
PayPal: www.paypal.me/jimwojdyla
Venmo: @Jim-Wojdyla
Zelle: jimpressive@gmail.com
***LIKE A STORM POSTPONED***
LIKE A STORM will be streaming a live show from New Zealand… POSTPONED until Sunday at 5pm!
At 8pm tonight our buddy Ike Reilly:
IKE REILLY will be live streaming from his Facebook page starting at 8pm! If you’re feeling flush, you can tip at:
Venmo @Ike-Reilly
https://www.paypal.me/ikereilly
THEN ON SUNDAY…..
The boys from ROYAL BLISS will be doing a live stream performance this Sunday night, starting at 7pm!
They will also have two limited edition items for sale…tune in Sunday night to find out more. Donations/merchandise links here:
https://royal-bliss-store.myshopify.com
PayPal info: royalbliss@hotmail.com
Venmo: @NealMiddleton
Elton John is hosting a “living room” concert aimed at bolstering American spirits during the coronavirus crisis and saluting those countering it.
Alicia Keys, Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey, the Backstreet Boys, Tim McGraw and Billie Joe Armstrong are scheduled to take part in the event airing at 8pm Sunday on Fox TV.
IF it is within your means please consider helping local musicians thru this tough time via The Chicagoland Musicians Unite Go Fund Me: https://www.gofundme.com/manage/no-starving-artists
