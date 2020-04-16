      Breaking News
Tom’s Dine & Dash – 1175 Sports Park & Eatery in Kansasville.

Apr 16, 2020 @ 9:08am

Tom Kief here from the 95 WIIL ROCK Tom & Emily Morning Show.  I’m trying to help local eateries get the word out that they are OPEN FOR BUSINESS for delivery and carry-out!  I’d like to help these businesses stay in business so we can continue to enjoy them on the other side of this.

This week I’ll be hitting 1175 Sports Park & Eatery in Kansasville.

For delivery or carry-out call:  262-864-2373

Check out the menu HERE.

If you choose to to get delivery or carryout food be sure to observe THESE safety guidelines from the CDC.

