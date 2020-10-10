      Breaking News
Stay up to date with COVID-19 straight from the CDC!

Tom & Emily Morning Show – Weekend Rewind

Oct 9, 2020 @ 8:32pm

This Saturday morning (10/10/20) on the 95 WIIL ROCK Tom & Emily Morning Show Weekend Rewind:

6AM
Weird Al POTUS Debate Song
Eddies Tampon Mission

7AM
SSSU 7/11 Solo Fun
Emily Gets Locked In The Bathroom

8AM
Tix Tue – Name That Bitch
Tix Tue Name That Dog
Eddie Rap Name That Dog

9AM
How To Eat Pizza
State Fair Milking Things
Tix Tue Name That Mistress

Hear the podcast HERE (tba)  

If you missed your favorite bit, or want to hear more old crap check out our Weekend Rewind page: https://www.95wiilrock.com/shows/weekend-rewind/

Recent Podcasts