Tom & Emily Morning Show – Weekend Rewind

Sep 18, 2020 @ 9:36pm

This Saturday morning (09/19/20) on the 95 WIIL ROCK Tom & Emily Morning Show Weekend Rewind:

6AM
Weiner Mobile Weddings
Tix Tue Rock Paper Scissors
Adult Baby Diapers

7AM
SSSU Tattoo Bust
Naked Driver
SSSU RFPD Test Drive

8AM
Pop Evil Story Game Of Silence Chicken
Ask Us Anything Three Inches Is Significant
AWAF Worst Laffy Taffy

9AM
Emilys Toilet Poem
OPT Chris Farley Cal
Mary Parties

Hear the podcast here:

If you missed your favorite bit, or want to hear more old crap check out our Weekend Rewind page:

