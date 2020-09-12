      Breaking News
Stay up to date with COVID-19 straight from the CDC!

Tom & Emily Morning Show – Weekend Rewind

Sep 12, 2020 @ 1:10am

This Saturday morning (09/12/20) on the 95 WIIL ROCK Tom & Emily Morning Show Weekend Rewind:

6AM
SSSU CTC Powder
OPT Boomhaur Kissed
Flavored Condoms

7AM
Summer Penis
Jurassic Mosquitoes
Fancy Snacks For Volunteers

8AM
Covid Gas
OPT Gas And Vacuums
Presidential Kenosha Visit

9AM
OPT Shit Times Two
Car Into House
SSSU Turkey Tail 4000 Bit

Hear the podcast here: TBA

If you missed your favorite bit, or want to hear more old crap check out our Weekend Rewind page: https://www.95wiilrock.com/shows/weekend-rewind/

Recent Podcasts