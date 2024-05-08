Three Lock Box Key 2 has been FOUND!

Key 2 has been found!

Tune in tomorrow morning to the 95 WIIL Rock Morning show to find out who found the key and where they found it.

Here are the clues that lead to finding Key 2:

95 WIILROCK THREE LOCK BOX 2024 – KEY #2 CLUES

Monday 4/49/24

7:30 – creeping westward

12:30 – squishy interior

5: 30 – not round

Tuesday 4/30/24

7:30 – breaking the scale

12:30 – Joe Diffie

5:30 – mostly water

Wednesday 5/1/24

7:30 – not Jen’s

12:30 – not Elwood’s

5:30 – not Tom’s

Thursday 5/2/24

7:30 – It is Leah’s

12:30 – and Wayne’s

5:30 – and also Eddie Vedder’s

Friday 5/3/24

7:30 – Leave no stone unturned

12:30 – caught between a rock and a hard place

5:30 – too much weed

95 WIIL Rock Casual Text Club clue – Y

Monday 5/6/24

7:30 – 5 MPH

12:30 – 847

5:30 – 1928

Tuesday 5/7/24

7:30 – Closed

12:30 – No Pets allowed

5:30 – 3

Find the last key and you could win:

A 4-night stay at any Riu Hotels and Resorts property, airfare included from Milwaukee or O’Hare

OR

A 4-night stay at Dreams Playa Mujeres in Cancun Mexico, airfare included from Milwaukee or O’Hare

OR

A pair of 4-day VIP passes for Louder Than Life in Kentucky September 26th thru 29th, no airfare or accommodations provided.

