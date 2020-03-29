The Glorious Sons premiere new song, “Don’t Live Fast”
TGS Music
The Glorious Sons have premiered a new single called “Don’t Live Fast.”
The track, which you can download now via digital outlets, pre-dates the COVID-19 pandemic, even though it includes lyrics such as “Wake up and wash your hands of it.”
“I swear to God I wasn’t trying to write a song about COVID-19 four months ago, but I’ve been dying for a break from the grind like this for the better part of 7 years,” says frontman Brett Emmons.
Emmons, meanwhile, has been sharing acoustic solo songs he’s written while in quarantine for a series he’s dubbed “Isolation Songs.”
The Glorious Sons released their most recent album, A War on Everything, last September. It includes the singles “Panic Attack” and “Closer to the Sky.”
