      Breaking News
Stay up to date with COVID-19 straight from the CDC!

The Glorious Sons premiere new song, “Don’t Live Fast”

Mar 29, 2020 @ 1:08pm
TGS Music

The Glorious Sons have premiered a new single called “Don’t Live Fast.”

The track, which you can download now via digital outlets, pre-dates the COVID-19 pandemic, even though it includes lyrics such as “Wake up and wash your hands of it.”

“I swear to God I wasn’t trying to write a song about COVID-19 four months ago, but I’ve been dying for a break from the grind like this for the better part of 7 years,” says frontman Brett Emmons.

Emmons, meanwhile, has been sharing acoustic solo songs he’s written while in quarantine for a series he’s dubbed “Isolation Songs.”

The Glorious Sons released their most recent album, A War on Everything, last September. It includes the singles “Panic Attack” and “Closer to the Sky.”

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recent Podcasts