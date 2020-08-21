      Breaking News
ROYAL BLISS auction closes this morning at 9:45.

Aug 21, 2020 @ 6:11am

GET YOUR BIDS IN NOW!!!

***AUCTION CLOSES THIS MORNING (8/21) At 9:45am***

Click HERE to see the current high bids!

E-mail your bids to [email protected] for the following ROYAL BLISS items.  Include amount of bid & which item you are bidding on.  All proceeds go to the band.  Top bid amounts will NOT update right away.

Brian Hennesy – “Screw You Art” mirror:

 

Brian Hennesy – “Screwkulele #10”:

 

Jake’s tour used drum kit table:

 

Acoustic guitar autographed by ROYAL BLISS.

 

A boat ride for 2 with ROYAL BLISS this Sunday night.

 

