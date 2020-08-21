ROYAL BLISS auction closes this morning at 9:45.
GET YOUR BIDS IN NOW!!!
***AUCTION CLOSES THIS MORNING (8/21) At 9:45am***
Click HERE to see the current high bids!
E-mail your bids to [email protected] for the following ROYAL BLISS items. Include amount of bid & which item you are bidding on. All proceeds go to the band. Top bid amounts will NOT update right away.
Brian Hennesy – “Screw You Art” mirror:
Brian Hennesy – “Screwkulele #10”:
Jake’s tour used drum kit table:
Acoustic guitar autographed by ROYAL BLISS.
A boat ride for 2 with ROYAL BLISS this Sunday night.
