ROYAL BLISS Auction!
***AUCTION CLOSES FRIDAY (8/21) At 9:45am***
E-mail your bids to [email protected] for the following ROYAL BLISS items. Include amount of bid & which item you are bidding on. All proceeds go to the band. Top bid amounts will NOT update right away.
Brian Hennesy – “Screw You Art” mirror:
Current high bid: Dale D. – $300
Brian Hennesy – “Screwkulele #10”:
Current high bid: Dale D. – $300
Jake’s tour used drum kit table:
Current high bid: Dale D. – $400
Acoustic guitar autographed by ROYAL BLISS.
Current high bid: Trish B. – $250
A boat ride for 2 with ROYAL BLISS this Sunday night.
Current high bid: Christine S – $300
