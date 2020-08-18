      Breaking News
ROYAL BLISS Auction

Aug 18, 2020 @ 7:17am

ROYAL BLISS Auction!

***AUCTION CLOSES FRIDAY (8/21) At 9:45am***

E-mail your bids to [email protected] for the following ROYAL BLISS items.  Include amount of bid & which item you are bidding on.  All proceeds go to the band.  Top bid amounts will NOT update right away.

 

Brian Hennesy – “Screw You Art” mirror:

Current high bid: Dale D. – $300

 

Brian Hennesy – “Screwkulele #10”:

Current high bid: Dale D. – $300

 

Jake’s tour used drum kit table:

Current high bid: Dale D. – $400

 

Acoustic guitar autographed by ROYAL BLISS.

Current high bid: Trish B. – $250

 

A boat ride for 2 with ROYAL BLISS this Sunday night.

Current high bid: Christine S – $300

 

***AUCTION CLOSES TODAY (Friday 8/21) At 9:45am***

E-mail you bids to [email protected] for these ROYAL BLISS items.

