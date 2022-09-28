Rock Report 9/28/22 – Hit The Lights, Heart, & Metallica !

Hit the Lights are mourning the death of their guitarist Kyle Maite, who died last Tuesday (Sept. 20) at the age of 37. The band revealed the news via their social media. According to reports, Maite died in a trucking accident. The musician had been a linehaul driver for Old Dominion’s Columbus Ohio terminal when not out playing with the band.

Heart guitarist and co-vocalist Nancy Wilson has released a new tribute song for Taylor Hawkins, the Foo Fighters drummer who died at 50 in March. It’s called “Amigo Amiga,” after nicknames that Wilson and Hawkins had for each other, the Heart rocker explained in an interview

Metallica have added one more show to their 2022 itinerary. While their All Within My Hands Foundation “Helping Hands” concert will close out the year on Dec. 16 in Los Angeles, they’ve just added a very special show in Hollywood, Florida where they will pay tribute to Jonny & Marsha Zazula, the couple from Megaforce Records that played a key role in launching the band’s career. The show is set to take place Nov. 6th.