Rock Report 9/27/22 – NIN, Disturbed, and QOTSA !

Nine Inch Nails founder Trent Reznor got the OG band back together at a special show just outside of the band’s hometown of Cleveland last night, Saturday September 24. Towards the end of NIN’s set, former members Richard Patrick (Filter), Chris Vrenna, Danny Lohner and Charlie Clouser took the stage to join in on the last six songs that paid homage to the tunes that were birthed from the epic ’90s-era lineup.

Disturbed’s first new album in four years, Divisive, hits streets on November 18 via Reprise Records – and it will also include a big benchmark for the band. The multi-platinum heavy hitters have tapped their first-ever guest vocal spot for a track, and it’s none other than legendary Heart singer Ann Wilson who duets with Disturbed vocalist David Draiman on a song called “Don’t Tell Me.”

Rock icons Queens of the Stone Age have been relatively inactive since they released 2017’s Villains. However, things seem to be heating up once again for mastermind Josh Homme and company, as they’ve recently announced a string of classic album reissues and hinted at what they’re cooking up next. This past Thursday (Sept. 22), the band announced – via Twitter – that limited edition vinyl reissues of 1998’s Queens of the Stone Age, 2013’s …Like Clockwork and 2017’s Villains are coming soon.