Rock Report 9/14/22 – Pearl Jam, Corey Taylor and Taipei Houston!

Pearl Jam played New York City’s legendary Madison Square Garden last night (Sept. 11), which marked the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in 2001. During the performance, Eddie Vedder expressed his admiration for the city and honored first responders and the victims of the tragedy. They closed the night out with a rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” and Vedder gave a couple of speeches throughout the night that commemorated the 9/11 attacks.

Corey Taylor and Jim Root have worked together before outside of Slipknot, and it appears there’s a possibility they might do so again. While speaking with Metal Hammer, Taylor revealed that he and Root have discussed potentially starting a new project together. Stone Sour are also currently on hiatus, which would seemingly indicate that their pairing wouldn’t find Root returning to the band.

Taipei Houston are the two-piece band that features Lars Ulrich‘s sons Myles and Layne Ulrich, and they’ve started making festival appearances in recent months while ramping up promotion for their eventual debut album. They have dropped their second single of the summer (their first came in late July) and revealed the title and release date for their debut album. The band’s second offering is titled “The Middle” and it comes from the Nov. 4 release of their debut album, Once Bit Never Bored.