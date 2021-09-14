Rock Report 9-14-21

Tapei Houston — the band featuring Myles and Layne Ulrich, the sons of Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich — played their first-ever show on Sept. 9 at Alex’s Bar in Long Beach, California and shared a trio of video clips from their onstage debut.
This inaugural gig came less than a month after the Ulrich brothers announced the formation of their band, which finds Myles following his father’s footsteps in playing drums while Layne rounds out the rhythm section on bass and also handles vocals.
Senjutsu, the 17th album by metal legends Iron Maiden and first since 2015’s The Book of Souls, debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart, earning the band their highest chart position in their four decade-plus career.
As reported by Billboard, Maiden’s new record, spurred by the two lead singles “The Writing On The Wall” and “Stratego,” broke into the Top 3 with the equivalent of 64,000 album units earned, 61,000 of which were credited to physical album sales and made it the top-selling album of the week. A total of 3,000 album units were attributed to the 3.57 million on-demand streams racked up by fans.
A massive nu-metal, industrial and horrorcore tour has just been announced for 2022. Static-X will headline the “Rise of the Machine” tour with support from Fear Factory, Dope, Mushroomhead and Twiztid.
Fronted by the mysterious Xer0, who wears a mask sporting the likeness of late frontman Wayne Static, Static-X have experienced a second era of success thanks to Project Regeneration. The band’s 2020 comeback album, Project Regeneration Vol. 1, received high praise from fans and critics and broke the Top 50 of the Billboard 200.