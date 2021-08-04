Rock Report 8/4/2021

Breaking Benjamin have announced a short run of U.S. tour dates for the fall. Papa Roach will open the majority of the shows while Memphis May Fire will perform on all dates. The shows will be Breaking Benjamin’s first run of dates since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The gigs will begin on Sept. 11 in Gilford, N.H. and end in Huntington, W.V. on Sept. 22. Breaking Benjamin will also perform at the Blue Ridge Rock Festival on Sept.
Rob Zombie is not only the writer/director of the upcoming big screen reboot of the 1960s sitcom The Munsters, he’s also a huge fan. And that’s something that comes through in the dedication that Zombie is asking for in helping to recreate the looks for his current film project. As work on the movie continues, Zombie has been generous offering behind-the-scenes look at the costuming, recently sharing images from the wardrobe department in recreating some of the garments.
