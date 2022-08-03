Rock Report 8/3/22 – Black Veil Brides, Motionless in White, Avenged Sevenfold and Nine Inch Nails!

Black Veil Brides, Motionless in White and Ice Nine Kill have once again extended their touring to include a third North American tour leg for 2022. The bands will now play into December with special guests Atreyu also serving as part of the run. The third leg starts Oct. 31 in El Paso, Texas

M. Shadows and Synyster Gates shared what was probably an off-the-cuff joke while in the studio recording Avenged Sevenfold‘s new album. It involves beatboxing. In a video shared from Shadows’ twitter on Saturday (July 30,) Gates showcases a few classic beatbox techniques, mimicking both snare and bass drums.