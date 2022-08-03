Rock Report 8/3/22 – Black Veil Brides, Motionless in White, Avenged Sevenfold and Nine Inch Nails!
Black Veil Brides, Motionless in White and Ice Nine Kill have once again extended their touring to include a third North American tour leg for 2022. The bands will now play into December with special guests Atreyu also serving as part of the run. The third leg starts Oct. 31 in El Paso, Texas
M. Shadows and Synyster Gates shared what was probably an off-the-cuff joke while in the studio recording Avenged Sevenfold‘s new album. It involves beatboxing. In a video shared from Shadows’ twitter on Saturday (July 30,) Gates showcases a few classic beatbox techniques, mimicking both snare and bass drums.
Singer Joe Walsh is reuniting his ’70s band for the sixth edition of VetsAid, an annual benefit aimed a raising money for veterans’ charities. And the reunion isn’t the only highlight, with Walsh’s fellow Ohioans Dave Grohl, Nine Inch Nails, The Black Keys and the Breeders also playing. The concert is set to take place Sunday, Nov. 13 at the Nationwide Arena in a Columbus, Ohio,