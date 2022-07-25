Rock Report 7/25/22

Slipknot are in the midst of a headlining European tour and on Wednesday (July 20) in Bucharest, Romania, they were joined onstage by Corey Taylor’s son Griffin, who fronts opening band Vended, and he contributed vocals to part of “Custer.” Fan-filmed footage of the moment (seen below), shows the younger Taylor walking out on stage at the end of one of the songs.
It seems as if Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello can’t catch a break lately. The other night, Morello was accidentally tackled by security while performing in Toronto. The incident occurred while the band was playing “Killing in the Name” and a fan ran across the stage, prompting security to act swiftly. Unfortunately, in an attempt to catch the fan, they accidentally knocked over Morello in the process.
It was only this past April when Red Hot Chili Peppers put out their twelfth studio LP – Unlimited Love – yet they’re already gearing up to release its successor, Return of the Dream Canteen, this October.
They made the announcement during last night’s (July 23) performance at Denver’s Empower Field (as part of their current North American and European stadium tour), clarifying that it’s set to drop on Oct. 14 via Warner Records.