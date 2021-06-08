Rock Report 6/8/2021

Yesterday Avatar announced they would be going out this fall on the aptly named the Going Hunting Tour. The tour kicks off September 1st in Albany and wraps up October 18th in Seattle. Avatar will make a stop at House of Blues Chicago on September 15th. Tickets go on sale Friday. —GATHERING OF HUNTERS—
ARCHITECTS are also hitting the road this fall on a headlining tour. They’ll kick things off in L.A. in November and then finish the tour in Minneapolis in December. On December 1st ARCHITECTS will be at The Riviera Theater in Chicago. Tickets go on sale Friday. —ARCHITECTS SHOW—
Judas Priest also announced the reschedule for their 50th Anniversary tour dates and even added a couple of new shows. The rescheduled date for the Miller High Life Theater in Milwaukee is September 22nd and one of the new shows Priest added is at the Rosemont Theater in Rosemont. These tickets also go on sale Friday. —50 YEARS OF LEATHER AND STUDS—
