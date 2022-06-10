Rock Report 6/10/22

Maynard James Keenan, singer for Tool, A Perfect Circle and Puscifer, has contracted COVID four times, the most recent being after the completion of Tool’s European tour that came to a close in late May.
Keenan is returning to the stage with Puscifer on a headlining U.S. tour which kicks off today June 9 and will continue through July 10.
For their Who medley, Tenacious D’s Jack Black and Kyle Gass have put their stamp on the songs “Pinball Wizard,” “There’s a Doctor” and “Go to the Mirror!,” with Jack Black passionately scatting through the tracks.
There are many fans of the original Munsters series who remember it in black and white, but given that we’re now in 2022, Rob Zombie is easing the transition to color with a new trailer for his upcoming film update.
The newly issued trailer features three of the Munster family’s central figures – Herman Munster played by Jeff Daniel Phillips, Lily Munster portrayed by Sheri Moon Zombie and Grandpa Munster, with Daniel Roebuck filling that role.
The trailer serves up a fresh take on the title sequence, with the jazzy music soundtracking their entrance, as Herman Munster crashes through the door. Lily Munster follows, finding her way through the silhouetted gap that Herman has left in the door, while Grandpa Munster then enters through the opening as well.