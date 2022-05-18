Rock Report 5/18/22

Eric Clapton is full of tour news today, some good and some bad. First the good news is that Clapton earlier today (May 16) announced a fall U.S. tour hitting several major markets. But as new dates are on the horizon, some of his current shows are being postponed as the musician has tested positive for COVID.
As I Lay Dying have parted ways with Josh Gilbert, the longtime bass player of the Tim Lambesis-fronted California metalcore band who first joined in 2007. He returned when the act reformed in earnest in 2018 following Lambesis’ release from prison in 2016.
Since As I Lay Dying have several shows scheduled this summer, they’ve recruited Miss May I bassist Ryan Neff as Gilbert’s touring replacement, as the group explained in a statement. They said Unearth’s Ken Susi will join on second guitar to take the place of Nick Hipa, the guitarist who left As I Lay Dying in 2020.