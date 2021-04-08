Rock Report 4/8/2021

On Tuesday in the lead up to the WWE’s premiere event Wrestlemania, they had their Hall of Fame induction ceremony. This year getting inducted to the celebrity wing of the Hall of Fame was none other than the Prince of Darkness, Ozzy Osbourne. Osbourne has had a long relationship with the WWE acting as a performer, host and tag-team manager. —FULL STORY— —OZZY ACCEPTANCE SPEECH—
On Saturday a virtual event hosted by backline is set to occur. The streaming festival is called Set Break and is promoting mental health awareness. Some of the artists set to perform are Tom Morello, Lily Cornell Silver, grandson and more. —ALL THE DETAILS—
Everyone has a favorite music venue to attend. Joe Hottinger, the guitarist of Halestorm is no different. He took to Instagram recently asking people to help one of his favorite venues in Nashville called Exit/In. The Exit/In venue is celebrating it’s 50th year in business and has played host to some of the biggest names in music since their inception in 1971. —THE WHOLE INSTA STORY— —EXIT/IN SUPPORT—
