Rock Report 4/23/2021

Ahead of their Saturday night performance at Rock Fest in Cadott, Limp Bizkit has added a Thursday night show a little closer to home. Just announced recently Limp Bizkit will be playing in Hammond Indiana for their Festival of the Lakes event on July 15th. Tickets for the event are on sale now. —EVENT DETAILS—
Korn spent the pandemic writing a whole new album. However, what will inevitably be the follow up to 2019’s The Nothing hasn’t been recorded yet and Korn is set to do their live stream this Saturday and then get out and play live shows starting in mid-July. Though they may be able to get the newly written album recorded before they hit the road it would be more realistic to expect a new record from Korn early next year. Though maybe, there will be at least one or two new songs from them before that. —MORE TO THE STORY—
In perhaps the best infomercial since the SlapChop, Black Label Society has announced their career spanning box set called None More Black. Front man Zakk Wylde spends the two minute infomercial breaking down all the things that are included in the box set in such a fashion as to be entertaining and informative. Check out the video on YouTube now. The None More Black box set is on sale NOW. —BEST INFOMERCIAL EVER!— —BLS NONE MORE BLACK BOX SET—
The Rock Report is sponsored by:
Windy City Rooter
AND
Hagen Homes