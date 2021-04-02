Rock Report 4/2/2021

Saliva are set to celebrate the 20th Anniversary of their break out second album Every Six Seconds. They are releasing a re-recorded version of the album with current front man Bobby Amaru and are calling the EP Every Twenty Years. Saliva is also set to perform a live stream on April 9th called What Happens in Vegas Streams in Vegas where they will play tracks from the EP. Tickets are on sale now. —UPDATING A CLASSIC—
In a sign of things moving in the right direction, Red Rocks Amphitheatre near Denver is set to open at the end of the month for live shows. For the time being the historic outdoor venue will only be allowing about twenty five percent capacity but that is expected to change as the summer rolls on. —OPEN ON UP—
In a sign of solidarity with his wife, Ozzy Osbourne has declared on Instagram that he stands with her following her exit from her talk show called the Talk. Sharon Osborne was forced off the show after defending her friend Piers Morgans comments regarding Megan Markle’s interview with Oprah. —STAND BY YOUR WOMAN—
