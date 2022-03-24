Rock Report 3/24/22

Red Hot Chili Peppers will soon get a hometown honor that’s long overdue as the band will receive their “star” on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
According to Variety, a ceremony has been set for Thursday, March 31 at 11:30AM PT in which the latest star, the 2,717th overall, will be added to the Walk of Fame in Hollywood. The Chili Peppers star will be located in the second row at 6212 Hollywood Boulevard, adjacent to the Amoeba Records location on the south side of the street.
Lollapalooza is back for another year in Chicago, this time pulling in metal legends Metallica to top the entire bill for the music weekend, while Green Day and Machine Gun Kelly are also among the “big letter” names atop the 2022 lineup.
While Lollapalooza has always prided itself on providing an eclectic lineup, there is plenty of hard rock and metal to see over the four day weekend at Chicago’s Grant Park July 28-31.
Pearl Jam just released their most recent record Gigaton around two years ago, but guitarist Stone Gossard has confirmed that they’ve already recorded some songs for their next album.