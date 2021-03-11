Rock Report 3/11/2021

Corey Taylor is making the rock report on a couple of musical fronts.
First he just released an acoustic version of his new single Samantha’s Gone. The only way to get it is by picking it up digitally. His first solo effort, CMFT came out last year. —SAMANTHA AND THE ELECTRIC IS GONE—
Then Taylor talked Slipknot news in a recent interview. Earlier in the year Taylor teased that Slipknot had something really big brewing. It’s possible that something is a concept album from the masked metallers “There’s a chance that it could be conceptual if we can really do it right. The music is brilliant, it expands on what we did with We Are Not Your Kind and kind of blossoms from there.” —MORE TO THE STORY—
Skillet are heading to the drive-in. After the success of Erna & Lewis and Smith & Myers at the drive-in last year, Skillet are heading out on a 21 city tour starting in April. The downside is they aren’t playing around here. If you want to see Skillet at the drive-in you’ll have to head to Indiana as that is the closest they come to us. It’s possible the tour will get extended but we’ll have to wait and see. Tickets for the Skillet drive-in tour go on sale Friday at drive-in theater tour dot com. —LET’S HEAD OUT TO THE DRIVE-IN—
