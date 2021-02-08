Rock Report 2/8/2021

Eve 6 front man Max Collins has been having fun on Twitter recently sharing stories of his interactions with other 90’s bands, that and tweeting at random celebrities asking them what they thought of Eve 6’s heart in a blender song. Otherwise known as Inside Out, Eve 6’s biggest hit. The recent social media attention has lead to Eve 6 releasing new music. They have a new EP called Grim Value and it’s due out June 25th. This will be the first new music from Eve 6 since 2012. —CHECK THE TWEETS— —NEW EVE 6 MUSIC—
Serj Tankian, front man for System of a Down has a solo EP coming out on March 19th. Over the weekend he released the title track from the EP called Elasticity. You can see the video for Elasticity on YouTube now. —ELASTICITY VIDEO— —FULL STORY—
Things aren’t getting any better for Marilyn Manson. Late last week Grammy nominated pop singer Phoebe Bridgers announced in a Tweet that when she was a teenager she was invited to tour Marilyn Manson’s home with some friends and during the tour “He referred to a room in his house as the rape room” she also goes so far to say “The label knew, management knew, the band knew,” Marilyn Manson has been accused of abuse by multiple women. —BRIDGERS ADMISSION—
